La Fica eagerly awaits the two marathon days of music that arrive this Friday and Saturday. The Warm Up venue is already prepared in great detail to welcome the thousands of festivalgoers eager to return to stand in front of the stages wanting to enjoy hours and hours of concerts. At 6:00 p.m. the doors of an edition expected since 2020 due to the stoppage of the pandemic open – only softened by the cycle of the Warm Up Days held in October of last year. A simple glance at the plan of the venue brings us back the sweetest of nostalgia, which will come true again this afternoon. There are meters and meters of space to dance, jump and sing surrounded by the four stages through which the more than 45 groups and singers of this edition will pass.

You will find the first one to the right of the entrance hall: on the ‘Dancefloor’ the electronic sounds of the DJs who will put on the party will not stop playing. Further on and to the left of the venue stands the ‘Ellese’ stage, which takes its name from the original clothing brand and promises some of the most alternative ‘shows’. On the other side of La Fica you will find the ‘Festivals Region of Murcia’ stage, forming a triangle with the main ‘Estrella de Levante’. Between the two, the headliners of the edition will meet and in front of them thousands of people will crowd chanting their names and lyrics. Between both concerts you will need a beer or another refreshing drink. To get it you will have up to six bar areas available to go to the closest one. There is also no shortage of food stalls for all palates in the most central part, next to the relaxation area, where you can also take some necessary rest. Only then will you be able to regain strength to continue giving everything on the dance floor.

La Fica does not lack a single element for a festival experience of 10. There are four banks to recharge the wristband, a left-luggage and mobile charging area, an information point and a most original and alternative ‘market’. Take a look at the map before you arrive to enjoy all the spaces and not miss any detail.