La Fica has all the necessary stops for two nights of the festival in style: four stages, a restaurant area with the best flavors of the Region, a relaxation area and a market
La Fica eagerly awaits the two marathon days of music that arrive this Friday and Saturday. The Warm Up venue is already prepared in great detail to welcome the thousands of festivalgoers eager to return to stand in front of the stages wanting to enjoy hours and hours of concerts. At 6:00 p.m. the doors of an edition expected since 2020 due to the stoppage of the pandemic open – only softened by the cycle of the Warm Up Days held in October of last year. A simple glance at the plan of the venue brings us back the sweetest of nostalgia, which will come true again this afternoon. There are meters and meters of space to dance, jump and sing surrounded by the four stages through which the more than 45 groups and singers of this edition will pass.
You will find the first one to the right of the entrance hall: on the ‘Dancefloor’ the electronic sounds of the DJs who will put on the party will not stop playing. Further on and to the left of the venue stands the ‘Ellese’ stage, which takes its name from the original clothing brand and promises some of the most alternative ‘shows’. On the other side of La Fica you will find the ‘Festivals Region of Murcia’ stage, forming a triangle with the main ‘Estrella de Levante’. Between the two, the headliners of the edition will meet and in front of them thousands of people will crowd chanting their names and lyrics. Between both concerts you will need a beer or another refreshing drink. To get it you will have up to six bar areas available to go to the closest one. There is also no shortage of food stalls for all palates in the most central part, next to the relaxation area, where you can also take some necessary rest. Only then will you be able to regain strength to continue giving everything on the dance floor.
La Fica does not lack a single element for a festival experience of 10. There are four banks to recharge the wristband, a left-luggage and mobile charging area, an information point and a most original and alternative ‘market’. Take a look at the map before you arrive to enjoy all the spaces and not miss any detail.
This year the bracelet will be the purse
Leave your wallet at home. Also cash and your credit cards. Forget ‘tokens’ and ‘tuents’. This year, all you have to do is wear the festival wristband to go to the bar to order your beer or go to the restaurant area to buy your dinner. It is the new payment system: a virtual wallet that will be integrated into the bracelet, with which you can pay for everything with a simple gesture. Using it is very simple and you will only have to recharge it with your credit card or at the authorized points on the premises. The first thing you will have to do is register with a username and password on the official website or ‘app’ of Warm Up. To identify yourself, you must enter the code of your subscription, which you can find next to the QR or the barcode of your ticket . Then you just have to choose the amount, the card number to pay it and that’s it!
You can manage the recharge in advance from home and have it ready when you pick up your bracelet. It is also possible to activate the automatic recharge and save time in unnecessary waiting. You will not run out of credit and you will be able to enjoy La Fica to the fullest.
#Guide #lost #Warm #venue
Leave a Reply