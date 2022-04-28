At the Musical Award Gala in Rotterdam Ahoy won Disney’s Aladdin from Stage Entertainment, in addition to the award for best major musical, prizes for the choreography and music. Erik van Muiswinkel also saw his translation debut awarded. The jury also lauded actors Stanley Burleson (best male lead as ghost) and Roberto de Groot (best supporting actor as Jafar) for their roles in the spectacle show. aladdin† The award for upcoming talent went to Dave Rijnders, who also played a prominent role in the also nominated spring awakening† The prizes were awarded for the twentieth time, after two years of corona silence.

Also read our forecast: Who will win the Musical Awards?



Among the minor musicals (up to 14 cast members) were come from away from MediaLane and Rocky Horror Show van De Graaf and Cornelissen the big winners. come from away won best director, script and set. Willemijn Verkaik received the prize for best female lead.

The best little musical became Rocky Horror and lead actor Sven Ratzke was also lauded. Nyassa Alberta and Dorien van Gent closed the list of prize-winning actors, respectively for a leading role as Tina Turner and a supporting role in He believes in me†

The jury awarded 14 the musical about Johan Cruijff as the best original Dutch production; Titanic received awards for costumes, sound and light. There was an oeuvre award for actress Pia Douwes, who has been working in the musical profession for more than thirty years.

The big loser at the awards gala broadcast live on NPO 1 was Diana & Sons, who failed to cash in on any of his four nominations. Also 100% Coco (3 nominations), Amelie (also 3), The sound of music† spring awakening and ONE (all 2 nominations) went home with no prizes.