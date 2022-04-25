Guardiola evades the history of Real Madrid to be able to beat him

Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester Citydescribed facing Real Madrid as “a great test” and stressed that if they played “against history” they would have “no chance”.

The Sampedor coach spoke at a press conference in the sports city of Manchester City, one day before being measured Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Champions League.

Guardiola’s words

“It’s an honor to be here. We’re starting to be there regularly. When I started I didn’t expect to be here, now I think about how many times I’ve been here and I see how beautiful it is. We need two big games to be in the semi-finals. You can’t underestimate what what it means to get here. We don’t know if we’ll ever be in this position again in our lifetime,” Guardiola said.

“If we were competing against history we wouldn’t have a chance,” Guardiola responded when asked about Madrid’s history in this competition.

“Playing against Madrid is an incredible test. Reaching a semi-final or a final will always be a great lesson for us.” he pointed.

‘I liked Madrid’

“I have always liked Madrid since I played or trained for Barcelona. I like many things about this team. The quality they have is no coincidence. They have a high level in everything. The Madrid thing is not luck. All the players that the Madrid are very good, because if not, they wouldn’t sign them,” he said.

“In the difficulty (in Madrid) you see players who raise their finger and say here I am. This is what best speaks of a team. They don’t take a step forward, they take two,” he added. Regarding the players that he has in doubt, Guardiola reported that Kyle Walker has not trained for ten days and John Stones since the match against Brighton five days ago.

“I have to wait until late and tomorrow morning to see how the doubtful players are doing,” the Spanish coach said.

EFE

