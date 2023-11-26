Sunday, November 26, 2023, 09:38



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Behind GRUPO atu there are 35 years of experience in the training sector, providing training programs adapted to the needs of the regional labor market, which are taught in the three centers it has in the area: Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca, as well as like a dozen alliances in other parts of the Region. The Group’s objective in the area is to promote employability and promote digitalization with courses and programs that promote skills in this aspect, collaborating with institutions to implement innovative technological solutions in the Education sector, including relationships with universities such as UCAM, UPCT and UMU to enrich the training offer and project it to the world with their contacts in Europe and North and South America.

Its ability to detect regional needs leads it to develop programs that link training with the specific characteristics of the area, integrating cultural and social aspects into educational content to strengthen the sense of belonging, including attracting talent specialized in these areas. These objectives reflect the vision of the new regional director of GRUPO atu, José Luis Reverte, to “revolutionize education and contribute to the comprehensive development of the Region of Murcia.” “I am excited to lead a transformation phase that will enhance growth through digitalization and artificial intelligence,” he says. In the clear commitment to offering cutting-edge training to boost the efficiency and productivity of local companies, they focus on ‘360º Business Digitalization’ courses to train our companies in the complete adoption of digital solutions that maximize their performance; ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied to Local Businesses’ to make AI a strategic ally to improve processes and make informed decisions; or ‘Efficient Digital Resource Management’, to optimize the use of digital tools to improve productivity.

“We are committed to being an agent of positive change in the Region of Murcia, bringing our experience and enthusiasm to every corner,” says the director, with “excitement” to positively impact the business fabric and contribute to the progress of the Region. , which represents “a significant step for GRUPO atu.”

An observatory of social needs



The group of companies that comprise the Group seek to take advantage of synergies from this project, which established the first University Technical Academy in 1996, focused on supporting university students, later becoming a national reference in training focused on competitive examinations with a university degree, and going on to be introduced later in the IT sector.

Today it provides professional training for employment to employed, self-employed and unemployed workers throughout Spain, as well as scheduled training to companies, with preparation for competitive examinations, language certifications, computer certifications and digitalization.

This evolution has been possible thanks to its continuous observation of the evolution of the labor market, productive and international, as well as the political and social evolution that directly affects unemployed and employed workers, students and self-employed people, and being able to quickly adapt to the possible changes detected.