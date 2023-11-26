The object bears the signature of Louis Vuitton and has a staggering price: here’s how much it costs

Chiara Ferragni never stops making people talk about themselves. These days the name of the digital entrepreneur is occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers due to her move to the new house. The fashion blogger’s followers couldn’t help but notice a luxurious detail in little Vittoria’s bedroom. Let’s find out together what it is.

THE Ferragnez they have moved and do not miss opportunities to show their millions of followers images of the new home. In the past few hours the digital entrepreneur shared an Instagram Story in which she shows Vittoria’s room. Everyone couldn’t help but notice a luxurious detail with a shocking price.

We’re talking about one surfboard wooden hanging on the wall of Vitoria’s bedroom which bears the signature of Louis Vuitton. Needless to say, the object attracted the curiosity of the digital entrepreneur’s followers, especially regarding the price. Well, hold on tight because the accessory has a shocking price.

Wanting to describe the object, the surfboard present in Vittoria’s bedroom is colored pink and orange and is characterized by the indistinguishable logo of the well-known fashion house. According to what was made public on the Louis Vuitton website, the new models have a value of around 10 thousand euros.

In the case of the surfboard present in Vittoria’s bedroom, it seems that it is a model that is part of the old collection which can still be found at a price of around 2000 euros. Chiara Ferragni and Fedez’s new home is causing a lot of chatter and has divided the people of the web. Many users, in fact, accused the digital entrepreneur and her husband of showing off theirs too much private life.