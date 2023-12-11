Monday, December 11, 2023, 00:17



| Updated 12:11 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

It is well known that Orihuela's playgrounds suffer a large number of damages due to lack of maintenance. Rusty gerontogymnastics equipment next to Playa Flamenca, a park that is missing half a floor in El Escorratel or wood with screws that any child could nail in the Glorieta itself. The most damaged games have barely been replaced and the picture is repeated in the town, the districts and the coast. Accidents with children included. Fed up with the situation, a group of parents has organized to protest and force the City Council to take action as soon as possible on the matter with a demonstration this coming Sunday at 12:00 that will leave from the City Hall to the Glorieta.

They assure that there are several letters that they have addressed to the City Council without receiving any attention and above all, they say, without receiving solutions. To increase the pressure, they have created a Facebook page under the name 'United for the neglect of the Orihuela parks'. He already has more than 240 followers and has a huge book with the most unfortunate photos from all corners of the municipality.

Likewise, they have created a WhatsApp channel in which they are organizing a demonstration. The poster has already been made and the call is, as indicated, for next Sunday, at 12:00 p.m., in front of the City Hall. They are not yet disseminating it on a large scale since they do not yet have the required permission from the Government Subdelegation, to which they say they have already communicated their intentions, as well as the City Council itself.

Campaign in schools



For now, his aspirations are to continue gaining followers. Thus, they are organizing to disseminate their cause in the associations of parents of students of the different schools and nursery schools. From the photos, everything indicates that their initiative can already be seen in districts and on the Oriola coast. On this channel they also already have more than 250 followers.

The government team has always indicated that this is a situation inherited from the last mandate and that they will get to work on it when they have the Budget. The current one has been extended since 2018. During the previous government this was an issue especially criticized by Cambiemos and the PP a Ciudadanos while he was in charge of Infrastructure. Even this year, a motion was approved in plenary session in this regard.

The only parks that are guaranteed prompt remodeling are those of Glorieta and Severo Ochoa thanks to a subsidy from the Provincial Council. The drafting of the project has already been put out to tender for a base budget of 14,876 euros. A minor contract has also been obtained to repair the adjacent ornamental fountain, for 26,783 euros, after years of not working due to leaks and leaks.