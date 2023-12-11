The private accusation made by the 21-year-old girl who denounced the former FC Barcelona soccer player Daniel Alveswhom she accuses of having sexually assaulted her at the Sutton nightclub in December of last year, requests a 12-year prison sentence for the athlete.

The lawyer Ester García, who defends the victim, has requested this sentence for the player in view of the trial that will be held in the Barcelona Court, according to the document to which EFE has had access.

The lawyer's other request is for financial compensation of 150 thousand euros (161 thousand dollars)due to the physical and psychological consequences that were generated by Alves' alleged aggression.

At first the footballer's defense proposed making a financial offer, but the other party refused that. Now they revoked that decision and the magistrate hearing the case gave rise to that requirement.

The woman's defense presented a restraining order of 1,000 meters and the prohibition of Alves from having any contact with the young woman for ten years beyond the required sentence.

In addition, he has asked the court to adopt measures to protect the young woman on the day of the trial, such as having professional accompaniment and avoiding visual confrontation with the accused, as well as holding it without an audience. Prosecutor's Office asks for 9 years

Alves For its part, the Public Ministry, which had already presented its brief in November, requests 9 years in prison for Alves and that he compensate the victim with 150,000 euros, the same amount requested by the private prosecution.

Around 3:20 a.m., according to the prosecutor's letter, Alves went to an adjacent door – with exclusive access to guests in the private room – and made a gesture for the young woman to come closer, which the victim did, without knowing what he looked like. the private area he had just entered. Once there, she adds, the footballer took her into a small bathroom and closed the door, without letting her out despite the fact that she asked him to when she found herself in that “cubicle,” and “he began to grope her with a lascivious spirit and a clear intention of satisfy their sexual desires.”

The player groped the victim's entire body, tried to perform oral sex on her without success due to the resistance of the victim – who was suffering a situation of “anguish and terror” – and, finally, he penetrated her vaginally without a condom, adds the Prosecutor's Office.

Alves left the toilet “immediately afterwards”, leaving the young woman there, who came out moments later and went towards her cousin, whom she asked to leave the place, although on the way out she burst into tears and was attended to by the nightclub staff, who activated the protocol against sexual assaults.

