The negotiating teams of the government of Colombia and the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) will sign this Friday (14th) the 13 protocols and technical documents that will define the ceasefire and the process of social participation.

According to sources linked to the negotiation, the nine protocols of the national, bilateral and temporary ceasefire have already been signed, and, in the next few hours, the technical documents that articulate the participation will also be made official, two crucial points to advance the peace process. .

Horacio Guerrerro, Colombian government negotiator and head of the ceasefire table, assured EFE that the past given this Friday is “a fundamental advance” in the negotiation, which has advanced like never before with the ELN.

This signature is the result of contacts maintained by negotiators from both parties since June 20th of this year, with two parallel tables – in Bogota and Havana – to detail the Cuba agreements, signed on June 9th of this year.

The meeting in the Cuban capital for the signing of the protocols began last Monday and the act was not scheduled to take place until next Monday, but the work was brought forward and could be completed this Friday, according to the parties.

It is expected that the government of Colombia and the ELN will publish, throughout the day, a joint statement informing about the protocols.

The face-to-face meeting in Havana is not a cycle of dialogues in itself. After the third cycle, in Cuba, negotiations are expected to resume on August 14, with the start of the fourth cycle, in Venezuela.

The two parties have already determined a ceasefire in offensive actions, which has been in force since the last 6th. This is a preliminary step to the bilateral, national and temporary ceasefire of 180 days.

Last week, the ELN Central Command ordered all structures to cease “offensive military actions against the Military Forces and Police” throughout Colombia. The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, for his part, signed a decree in similar terms.