Friday, July 14, 2023, 8:56 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

He skoda karoq It hit the market in 2018 and immediately became a success, positioning itself as one of the best-selling models of the Czech brand. It recently received an update in which the design was slightly changed, the equipment was improved and the offer of finishes was restructured.

For this video proof of Skoda’s compact SUV, we have had a unit with the Sportline finish and the 150 CV 1.5 TSI mechanics that offers a good balance between performance and consumption. With DSG automatic transmission, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds and approves an average consumption of 6.4 l/100 km.

If you want to see more videos like this, subscribe to the Autocasión channel.

On the Autocasión YouTube account, you will find in-depth tests of the latest innovations that hit the market, with detailed and rigorous analysis that can serve as a useful buying guide for your next car.