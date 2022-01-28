Golf | Samoa survives touring in Dubai – “If you could find a hit overnight”

Golfer Kalle Samoa is ranked 32nd after two rounds in the European Men’s Golf Tour in Dubai. Samooja played his Friday round with 74 strokes, two strokes over the par. He is in the overall result -2.

“One of the worst iron games ever. Putter somehow kept the man in the game today, ”Samooja lamented in the press release.

In addition to par results, Samoya made four birdies and three bogies on Friday. The darkest moment came on bus 18 when a triplabog was marked on his scorecard.

“Even if a hit was found during the night,” Samoa acknowledged.

Mikko Korhonen, Sami Välimäki and Tapio Pulkkanen the contract ended in two rounds. Korhonen ended up with a result of +2 and a shared 82nd place. Välimäki’s result was +10 and the ranking was 126th. Pulkkanen was the jumbo of the whole competition with a result of +16.

South Africa is at the forefront of the competition Justin Harding with a result of -11.