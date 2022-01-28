Yacht Club Games is an independent studio recognized for its work on the series of Shovel Knight. Although the list of games developed by this team is not that big, at the beginning of next month we will have a special presentation focused on revealing the new content that this group has for us.

Unexpectedly, a new Yacht Club Games Presents has been revealed, a presentation focused on revealing all the news related to updates and DLC for the games currently published and developed by the companyIt will take place on February 1. Along with this, there is talk about the presence of a big announcement. This was what was said about it:

“Sean Velasco, Alec Faulkner, Nick Wozniak, Sandy Gordon and Celia Schilling will pull back the curtain on development to share a host of new updates, never-before-seen gameplay trailers, downloadable content and a groundbreaking announcement.”

Although we will surely see more content for Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, which hit all platforms last year, or the release date of Shovel Knight Dig, there is a possibility that the expected Shovel Knight 2 be revealed in this presentation. Along with this, the possibility of seeing a completely new property is not ruled out.

The Yacht Club Games Presents will take place on February 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM (Mexico City time), and you can watch the presentation live here. You can learn more about Shovel Knight here.

Editor’s note:

There is no doubt that Shovel Knight It was one of the biggest independent sensations of recent years. Although I want to see more of this series, Yacht Club Games needs to present us with something completely new.

Via: Yacht Club Games