Christian Cueva He is in the public eye for attending a spiritual retreat to recover his marriage after being unfaithful. This fact did not go unnoticed by the national entertainment industry and one of the first to speak out ironically was 'Giselo', who dared to ask the church the footballer attended to launch a 2×1 promotion so that the singer Christian Domínguez can also attend.

What happened to Christian Cueva?

Last weekend Christian Cueva went to a spiritual retreat in the city of Trujillo. In tears, the soccer player apologized to his wife for the infidelities committed in the past and stated that he was not himself when he was involved with several women in the Peruvian entertainment scene.

“Forgive me, forgive me for everything I did, that was not me, that was not me, I accept that it was not me. I love you, I love you sincerely and I ask God's forgiveness for not having listened, for not having believed in every word you said. Our love remains strong because I love you with all my being, I love you for God,” Cueva is heard saying in the images broadcast on the program 'América hoy'.

After hearing his words of contrition, 'Giselo' joked with him and asked him if Christian Domínguez had been the one who cheated on his wife Pamela López.

'Giselo' asks for 2×1 promotion for Cueva and Domínguez

In the program 'América Hoy', the topic of the spiritual retreat that Christian Cueva undertook after being involved in several scandals was addressed. During the conversation, Edson Dávila, known as 'Giselo', made a comment regarding the singer Christian Domínguez.

“For Christian Domínguez to go, I would like to know if they offer a 2×1,” he said, surprising everyone. Given this, Ethel Pozo asked her if she was considering attending a spiritual retreat, but Dávila, standing firm, responded: “No, it is for Christian Domínguez.”

Despite Ethel Pozo's reprimands for taking the topic with humor, Edson Dávila clarified that his words were serious. It should be remembered that Christian Domínguez was at the center of the controversy for a compromising ampay that demonstrated his infidelity towards Pamela Franco with more than one woman.

Did Cueva and Pamela López reconcile after retirement?

Christian Cueva and Pamela López decided to leave Peru together to take a trip to Europe after attending the spiritual retreat, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their relationship. The fact has surprised his followers, since the couple had previously confirmed their separation at the beginning of February, as a result of infidelities committed by the footballer.

During the spiritual retreat held in Trujillo, Cueva and López showed signs of a renewed union. According to witnesses present, both shared moments of deep reflection and regret. Furthermore, in some images, you can see them hugging and crying together in front of other people.