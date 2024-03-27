On the Telemundo reality show 'The House of the Famous' love now becomes a topic of conversation, because Lupillo Rivera declares his love for Ariadna Gutiérrez.

Lupillo Rivera tells the beauty queen Ariadna Gutierrez that he loves her and apparently that's the case, because in the famous singer's eyes you can see a special light.

“I like you a lot and I like you more every day. Maybe I'm rushing or maybe I'm getting too involved and I'd rather you tell me and that's it, I'll take it more gently,” Lupillo Rivera tells Ariadna Gutiérrez.

Ariadna Gutiérrez. Instagram photo

In several news portals it is shared that in 'The House of Famous USA' Lupillo Rivera's love for Ariadna comes to light, and she answers him:

“It is a very delicate situation. I know that I have nothing outside, but I don't feel completely comfortable doing anything here either, because of the way I am, the way I was raised, I wouldn't be able to. Outside this would be easier…”, Ariadna Gutiérrez also says to Lupillo Rivera.

But things did not stop there, because the participant of 'The House of Famous USA' be honest with Lupillo Rivera and makes it clear that he should not expect 'that physical approach' from her: “that could never be. I already know you. You can't fool me.”

Ariadna Gutiérrez says that she has special affection for Lupillo Rivera and he feels happy with his participation in the Telemundo reality show 'The House of the Famous' and now the followers of this project wait for the days to pass to see if she would really give him a chance in love.

