Girona It was just another team Spain, one that was recently in the second division, a silent team that no one looked at with anguish or with greater expectations. But today, history took a turn: today all Spanish football teams look at him with caution, without knowing what new feat this team will do or how far their bravery can go.

Today they say Girona and everyone trembles, not only because he is the great leader of the League, above the Real Madrid and Barcelona, but because his game seduces and excites. He is a little guy who has grown bigger and steps hard.

The reason

Girona became a threat, a team that does not distinguish its rival, that has no complexes as a child. Girona, a Catalan team founded in 1930, plays with that freedom that those who believe they are better have because they believe in their abilities.

On the previous date they defeated Barcelona at home (2-4) and climbed to the lead with 41 points, a position that has haunted the entire championship in an incessant fight with Real Madrid, who plays today against Villarreal and will try to return to the lead. While Girona plays tomorrow against Alavés. Girona rubs shoulders with the greatest.

Girona is led by Spanish coach Miguel Ángel Sánchez, better known as Michelle. A 46-year-old coach who has been at the club since 2021, achieving promotion in 2022.

Michel is characterized by being one of those coaches who knows how to motivate his players, who transmits confidence and tranquility.

With Michel, Girona has already won 13 games in this League and has scored 38 goals, being the highest scoring team in Spanish football. Girona has no ceiling, it is practically guaranteed to remain in the first division and its main objective is to go to European tournaments.

“We are a team that has done things very well in 16 days, so we have the feeling that the club has to continue growing and that our goal has to be Europe,” Michel said in an interview with Marca.

On their roster there are two Colombian players who play little, but who are there and are part of that project: the defender Bernardo Espinosa, with two games in the season, and midfielder Jhon Solís, who has barely played three games.

Girona has a scorer, the Ukrainian Artem Dóvbykwho is the center forward of the team and has 8 goals.

The secret

He is the man who brings terror to the attack front. In addition, there are players of different nationalities on his roster, such as Brazilians. Savio and Yan Couto, the argentine goalkeeper Paulo Cazzaniga, the dutch defender Daley Blind, or the Uruguayan Cristhian Stuani, the team's second scorer with 6 goals. Although center back David López is one of his most important strongholds.

Girona is a purely offensive team. Watching him play is witnessing an indomitable team, which attacks with many players, with a frenetic pace, capable of returning quickly to build up its defense if it loses possession of the ball, and of going out again at speed when it recovers it, with suffocating transitions. It is a dynamic and versatile team. And full of confidence.

“Girona's secret is human resources and that the player knows that we are all always there to lend a hand and make them better. I think that is the great secret of this Girona,” said Michel.

Structurally, Girona is part of an ambitious project, as it belongs in large percentage to the City Football Group, the powerful business group that owns teams such as Manchester City of England.

Girona is a small team that has grown, that steps hard, a team that arrived in silence to make Spanish football thunder.

