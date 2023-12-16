You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
NFL
Football from England, Italy, Spain and France.
ESPN 3
10:15 am: Spanish football, Real Sociedad vs. Betis
ESPN
11:30 am: England football, Liverpool vs. Manchester United
3 pm: Spanish soccer, Real Madrid vs. Betis
STAR+
9 am: England football, Arsenal vs. Brighton
9 am: football, from Italy, Udinese vs. Sassuolo
2:45 pm: Lazio vs. Inter
2:45 pm: France soccer, Lile vs. PSG
ESPN 2
6.30 am: Italian football, Milan vs. monza
9 am: Fiorentina vs. Hello
8 pm: NFL, Jacksonville vs. Baltimore
