Sunday, February 25, 2024, 09:12











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Hozono Global Jairis Alcantarilla is seeking its eleventh victory today, which would be its fourth in a row, in the Endesa Women's League. Receives Spar Girona at the Fausto Vicent (12:00 p.m.), one of the strong candidates to win the championship and which presents itself as…