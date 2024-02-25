Protests in Pisa and truncheons, Fdi: “The left supports violent people to cause disorder”

“Brothers of Italy defends the democratic rules of coexistence which are based on the right to demonstrate and the duty to do so peacefully and in compliance with the law. The left that supports the violent is the cause of the unrest we have witnessed”, thus Brothers of Italy responded to the head of state Sergio Mattarella who had recalled the Minister of the Interior Piantedosi defining the beatings of the students in Pisa as “a failure”.



The reply from Giorgia Meloni's party to the head of state was not liked by the Democratic party and to the secretary Elly Schlein who asked that the prime minister “express herself on what happened, with truncheons that hit the students hard, with minor students blocked on the ground and express herself on the management of public order and on a climate of repression, which we already denounced it last week in a question to the minister in the chamber, and that clearly exceeded the limit. And while I was going up here I read a note from Fratelli d'Italia: These are serious and unacceptable statements. They are irresponsible. They denote the total absence of institutional sense of those who govern the country today and who seek every expedient to avoid assuming their responsibilities”.