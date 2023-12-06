Giovanni Ciccia He made his great return to national television with the role of Diego Montalbán in the Peruvian series ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’. The actor assured that his role helped him overcome depression and that it even “saved his life,” because during the pandemic he went through a difficult time, like many artists. Ciccia confessed to Verónica Linares on her YouTube channel and revealed the moments he spent prior to the call from the production of the series to star Francesca Maldini’s ex-husband.

What did Giovanni Ciccia say about his mental health in the pandemic?

The popular Diego Montalban He said that at the beginning of 2020 he had his album ready to resume his musical career, but with the arrival of the pandemic the project was delayed and caused him severe depression.

“Before the pandemic I had my album ready, and it was as if they had cut off your arm. I got depressed, I got horribly depressed. It was bad, I had to take medication and go to therapy, right? (…) And he added: Then Gigio (Aranda) called me and I said ‘Of course! Let’s go’ and I feel that this has saved my life because I was really very sad.”

What did Giovanni Ciccia say about his role in the series ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Giovanni He assured that he has made great friends with the actors of the series, and that the messages from the public are comforting to him. He said there are many people who tell him that his role makes them laugh night after night.

“It’s fun, I’ve made good friends. It has filled me with life, I have a lot of fun here. I laugh a lot doing it and then I see that people also laugh a lot watching it. I’m happy, it’s a gift when people tell me ‘you make us laugh every night, you make us smile’. I say ‘wow, that’s good’”he finished.