Ministry of Internal Affairs: after a mass brawl in St. Petersburg, 13 migrants will be expelled from Russia

St. Petersburg police detained more than 100 migrants after a mass brawl near the Lakhta Center skyscraper in the Primorsky district. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

All detainees were taken to the department due to violations of migration legislation. As the department clarified, more than half of them were deprived of their labor patent, and 13 foreigners who committed the most serious violations were placed in a specialized center. In the near future the latter will be expelled from Russia.

A mass brawl involving workers in overalls occurred on the evening of December 4th. Based on the incident, investigators opened a criminal case under Part 2 of Article 213 (“Hooliganism”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.