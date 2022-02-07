Milwaukee goes to Los Angeles with the points of the Greek and an excellent Holiday. Cleveland dates back to -20 with the Pacers thanks to Osman. Successes for Boston and New Orleans

Simone Sandri & commat; simonesandri



The Bucks move to Los Angeles against the Clippers, Cleveland overtakes Indiana while the Celtics walk with the Magic. New Orleans breaks Houston.

the clippers-milwaukee 113-137 – Powell’s excellent debut in the Clippers jersey (27-28) at the Los Angeles team is not enough. The Bucks (34-21) take control of operations in the third quarter, placing a 19-3 run, and never look back, going to win with ease. The former Blazer signs 28 points in 24 ‘but the usual Giannis Antetokounmpo (28 points and 10 rebounds) and a great Holiday (27 points and 13 assists) keep the Californian team at a safe distance in the second half.

Los Angeles: Powell 28 (5/8, 4/8, 6/7 tl), Morris Sr. 20, Covington 13. Rebounds: Morris Sr. 8. Assists: Jackson, Mann 5. See also Renee Gracie: from OnlyFans to a return to racing in the USA?

Milwaukee: Antetokounmpo 28 (6/12, 2/3, 10/12 tl), Holiday 27, Portis 24. Rebounds: Portis 11. Assist: Holiday 13.

cleveland-indiana 98-85 – A few hours after having packaged the transfer market that led to Cleveland from Indiana Caris LeVert, Cavaliers (33-21) and Pacers (19-36) compete on the parquet with the hosts who recover a deficit of 20 points and they find success. The Cavs accelerate at the opening of the fourth fraction and with the production of the Osman-Love couple they take possession of the match and run away. Cleveland placed the decisive 25-3 run thanks above all to an absolutely glowing Osman, who signed 18 of his 22 points in the last quarter. Rondo also very well: 15 points and 12 assists.

Cleveland: Osman 22 (4/6, 4/10, 2/2 tl), Love 19, Allen, Rondo 15. Rebounds: Allen 17. Assist: Rondo 12.

Indiana: Duarte 22 (5/7, 2/5, 6/6 tl), Washington Jr. 17, Holiday 10. Rebounds: Sabonis 11. Assist: Sabonis 4. See also Denver flies with Jokic's records. LaVine rekindles the Bulls

Orlando-Boston 83-116 – The good moment continues for the Celtics (30-25) who defend well against the Magic (12-43) and find the seventh victory in the last eight games without too much effort. Boston forces the Florida team to shoot with a bad 35.8% from the field and 19.2% from long distance, then Brown (26 points) and an excellent Schroder think about it in attack: 22 points in 20 ‘.

Orlando: Suggs 17 (5/10, 0/1, 7/7 tl), Carter Jr. 14, Anthony 9. Rebounds: Bamba 10. Assists: Suggs 5.

Boston: Brown 26 (9/13, 1/9, 5/5 tl), Schroder 22, Tatum 15. Rebounds: Horford 11. Assists: Tatum 7.

houston-new orleans 107-120 – An acceleration in the third fraction is enough for the Pelicans (21-32) to get the better of the Rockets (15-38). Nola relies on the plays of a super Ingram, who changes gears in the third period (38-23 in the fraction for the guests), loads the Pelicans’ attack on his shoulders and allows them to run away. The former New Orleans All Star closes with 33 points and 12 assists. See also James Rodríguez and Karol G together? This would be the opinion of Daniela Ospina

Houston: Wood 22 (5/9, 3/6, 3/4 tl), Mathews, Green 18. Rebounds: Wood 8. Assists: Porter Jr. 8.

New Orleans: Ingram 33 (9/16, 3/5, 6/9 tl), Hayes 21, Valanciunas 18. Rebounds: Hayes 7. Assists: Ingram 12.