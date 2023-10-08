Around six in the morning on Saturday, October 7, the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas began an attack against Israel, in the midst of the chaos that civilians were experiencing due to the missiles and while seeking refuge, many people were killed and kidnapped.

Spokesmen for the Hamas group assured local media that they have the bodies of several soldiers and that they have taken several civilians hostage.

(Also: Live | 300 Israelis and 232 Palestinians have died in the conflict in the Gaza Strip).

A video was spread through social networks that caused rejection by Internet users. In this video, A woman with long, braided hair who was half naked was observing the body. and that he was being taken in a van by the terrorist group.

This image quickly went viral on the internet and The Washington Post contacted the relatives of this young woman of German nationality.

(Keep reading: Video: journalist experienced a moment of panic after a missile fell on a Gaza building).

According to the information given to this medium, it is Shani Louk, who had been reported missing after the start of the confrontation and who was in this country enjoying a festival near Kibbutz Urim.

After hearing the news, her relatives tried to contact her without success, but after watching the video, they were able to identify her: “We recognized her by her tattoos and her long dreadlocks.”

(Also: Dramatic video: former queen of the Barranquilla Carnival tells how she was able to leave Israel).

The mother of Shani Louk, the woman whose body was seen on video in the back of a van driven by Palestinian terrorists to Gaza, recorded this video. She confirmed that she had seen her daughter in the video and asked the public for help with more information. pic.twitter.com/Wdy5LTVx7J — World Alert (@AlertaMundial2) October 8, 2023

Her mother seeks help to find the body: “They sent us a video where I could clearly see our daughter unconscious in the car with the Palestinians driving through the Gaza Strip. I ask for any help or any news, please send it to us. Thank you,” she said .

More news:

Shocking: the moment when an Israeli missile collapsed a building was recorded on video

Why did the war between Israel and the Palestinians break out and what comes next?

The US offers Israel ‘everything it needs’ to defend itself against Palestinian militias