Rafael Zimerman was at a party at the time of the attacks; he is in a hospital in Haifa

The Brazilian who was injured in the attack by the extremist group Hamas against Israel was hit in the back by shrapnel from a grenade during a party on Saturday (7.Oct.2023). According to information from the National Newspaper It’s from Band Newspaper, Rafael Zimerman was at an event near the Gaza Strip.

A TV Globe, Felipe Jurek, identified as a friend of the injured Brazilian, claimed to have spoken to Zimerman. Without giving many details, Jurek said that his colleague was at a party when they started hearing explosions. The music ended and there was a rush. Those present at the party would then have gone to a bunker.

According to Jurek, Zimerman said he saw people being shot, that police officers were killed and that grenades were thrown into the building. bunker where were you. He was rescued and taken to a hospital in Beersheba – that’s where the 2 met.

Due to the capacity of the hospital in Beersheba, Zimerman was transferred to another hospital, in Haifa, further north in Israel. Itamaraty had not confirmed the name of the injured Brazilian, but had informed that the Brazilian embassy in Tel Aviv was providing assistance.

There is no information about the 2 missing Brazilians.

Learn more about the war in Israel:

the extremist group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7;

around 2,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip; extremists have also infiltrated Israeli cities – there are reports of kidnappings of soldiers and civilians;

Israel responded with bombings of targets in the Gaza Strip;

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas and spoke of destroying the group;

the conflict has already left 532 dead (300 Israelis and 232 Palestinians) and hundreds injured;

world leaders such as Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron condemned the attacks – Jewish entities did the same;

Iran and Hezbollah celebrated Hamas’ action;

Itamaraty announced that it will request an emergency meeting at the UN to discuss the conflict;

Lula called the Hamas attacks “terrorism”but relativized the episode;

1 Brazilian was injured and 2 are missing in Israel, says Itamaraty;

The Israeli embassy in Brazil called Hamas “branch” of the Iranian regime;

Arthur Lira and Rodrigo Pacheco also spoke and appealed for peace;

Bolsonaro repudiated the attacks and associated Hamas with Lula;

UNDERSTAND – find out what Hamas is and the history of the conflict with Israel

– find out what Hamas is and the history of the conflict with Israel PHOTOS AND VIDEOS – see images of the war.

WAR MAP

UNDERSTAND WHAT HAMAS IS

WHAT THE BRAZILIAN AUTHORITIES SAID