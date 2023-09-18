Genoa – The president of Genoa, Alberto Zangrillo, returns to talk about the rossoblù moment after the first four days of the championship. “I believe that at this moment, beyond the results, before the match against Napoli I had expressed the desire to play well and prove something. We set ourselves with our nature to understand and understand, because we are entering a new world which is that of Serie A and we do it with our skills of application, will and humility, so we learned something on Saturday too. Mister Gilardino is a special man because he manages to form a group, I had coined the mantra “feeling good together”. The nice thing is that within this club in the team there are highly experienced individuals such as Strootman, Badelj, who are not exceptions, because they are at the service of the younger ones. An extraordinary cohesion has been created which must not be undermined by any negative results. There is a good climate because there is no individualism or protagonism. One of the Company’s main objectives is to try to make our youth players cohesive, under control and under protection. They are all of school age and it is nice when they manage to combine the sporting and educational aspects. A champion proves himself to be such even when he has a cultural base that should not be underestimated. We have developed an excellent relationship with the regional and city authorities who we thank, because they are making an effort as they understand that our objective will have socially useful repercussions”, he told Radio Serie A with Rds.

Zangrillo was for a long time the personal doctor of Silvio Berlusconi, who passed away in June. “It will be fundamental, regardless of who we face, to always maintain the right mentality and the right determination. I would have liked to experience the appointment with Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza, to which I was linked by a very particular and very personal friendship, a very balanced relationship, alongside him in the stands. We will make sure that it is as if he were there, it will be difficult for me too because I often spoke about football with him and I know what this fascinating sport meant to him. President Berlusconi usually didn’t give behavioral advice, he knew that I didn’t go beyond my stride length. He was generous with tactical advice and had seen Genoa matches and as always had very clear ideas, proposing attacking football. He was for fun because he considered football a game.”

The great protagonist of the match against Napoli was Mattia Bani. “He’s a delightful, balanced person, he’s behaving like a real leader, he’s the leader of the defense. He is a person who does not indulge in flights of fancy and I was very struck by the team’s attitude after the match against Napoli because they were sad, knowing they had given everything, but not having found the result commensurate with their efforts. I told them that they learned and that I was proud of them, that they had increased their self-esteem and that it would be a fundamental and important step because they played well against a great team.”