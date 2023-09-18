Now that Starfield has finally landed on the market, Bethesda fans are once again fantasizing about the possible release date of The Elder Scrolls VIsequel to the beloved Skyrim and sixth chapter of one of the best-known video game sagas of all time.

According to some recent rumors, Microsoft may have decided to keep Bethesda’s new and highly anticipated production “all to itself”. Contrary to what some insiders have hypothesized in recent days, new materials suggest that The Elder Scrolls VI will not come to PS5.

According to what was reported by the well-known journalist Stephen Totilo, some official Microsoft documents suggest precisely that Xbox exclusivity of the next TES game is part of a strategy well outlined by the company.

In support of this hypothesis there would be a screenshot, posted on X (Twitter) by the journalist, of a slideshow held following the Microsoft acquisitions in 2018.

Many users have noticed how these information does not agree with some recent statements from professionals, which we reported to you in a dedicated article, where they talked about the possibility that TES 6 is multiplatform.

To know something more about it, according to further rumors, we will have to wait a little longer: the game does not seem to be ready to be released by 2024.