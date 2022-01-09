Genoa – New stop for Covid positivity for Andriy Shevchenko, returned on the eve of the match against Sassuolo. “Genoa Cfc announces that, following the molecular tests carried out in the pre-match, mister Andriy Shevchenko’s positivity to Sars-Cov2 emerged and he was immediately placed in solitary confinement. All the other members of the team group tested negative.

The team’s technical guide for the match Genoa-Spezia will be entrusted to deputy Mauro Tassotti.

Shevchenko tested “weakly positive for virus fragments”, as transpired by the rossoblù club. He had previously had two negative swabs, one in London before leaving and one in Genoa before the Reggio Emilia match.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS