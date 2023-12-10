Gaza War | Israel says it will intervene in Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea unless others do

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have threatened to attack every ship bound for Israel in the Red Sea if medicine and food are not delivered to Gaza.

Israel says it is ready to intervene in Yemen’s Houthi rebels’ plans to disrupt shipping in the Red Sea if the international community does not, Israel’s national security adviser said Tzachi Hanegbi on Saturday for the Israeli Channel 12 channel.

A US television company reports on the matter CNN.

Israel intends to take action against the Houthi rebels if the international community does not, Hanegbi stated.

“Israel is giving the world time to prevent this, but if there is no global arrangement, we will act to lift the siege,” he said.

of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu according to CNN, has already discussed the matter with the President of the United States Joe Biden and with European leaders.

According to CNN, the United States has said that it is considering strengthening the protection of commercial ships.

The United States has discussed the matter with the multinational naval forces (Combined Maritime Forces), whose mission is to protect commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

According to official sources, the discussions have focused on the possibility of escorting ships through the Bab-el-Mandeb strait of the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, which separates Yemen from the Horn of Africa.

The Houthis have previously attacked several ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea and the Bab el Mandeb strait, through which most of the world’s oil is transported. The rebels have also fired ballistic missiles and armed drones at Israel.

On Sunday, the French armed forces said that its frigate operating in the Red Sea shot down two drones that approached the ship from the coast of Yemen.

US warship shot down a week ago several drones that had been fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the southern Red Sea.