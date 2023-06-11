Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo are still in the eye of the storm after their sudden separation. Although the owner of La Nevera Fit has made it clear to the press that she would not resume her relationship with the soccer player, apparently, he would like them to be united again. And it is that the Sport Boys player dedicated a heartbreak theme to the mother of his last daughter who caused surprise among Internet users on social networks. With this action by the athlete, it is speculated that he would be looking to win back the businesswoman.

What song did ‘Gato’ Cuba dedicate to Ale Venturo on social networks?

Rodrigo Cuba He published a curious story on his Instagram account. As could be seen in the video, the popular “Gato” was inside a car where he was heard “It doesn’t go away”, popular song by Grupo Frontera. Although it can be believed that it is a simple topic that the soccer player liked, Internet users noticed a detail that surprised more than one.

Along these lines, a netizen wrote to samuel suarezcreator of the Instarándula portal, to tell him that the Sport Boys player had ‘hidden’ labeled Ale Venturo in his latest story.

“If you touch below the little heart, the label appears,” explained the follower. After that, Samuel Suaréz immediately took charge of showing his followers that this was true. “I’m going to check. I click on the heart and I get Ale Venturo”revealed the journalist.

“I give you a little advice, if you want to dedicate songs, do it on WhatsApp, it will be much better and less roche (…) There are some cell phones where you can see the hidden label, I think you didn’t know ‘Cat'” , finished samuel suarez between laughs

Did Rodrigo Cuba confirm that he will return with Ale Venturo?

Rodrigo Cuba He was saying “love” to Ale Venturo while they were doing some paperwork at the bank. “They were very caramelized,” reads the message that this Instagram user sent to the communicator.

After this rumor was made public, the popular ‘Gato’ communicated privately with Samuel Suárez and denied having reconciled with the businesswoman. “Samu, I just saw everything and the last thing I want is an unnecessary load on Ale (Venturo). At no time have I said ‘love’ in the bank (…) You will always see us together looking for the best for our baby”specified the soccer player.