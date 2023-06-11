Former US president said he came close to “taking over” the South American country while in the White House

Former US President Donald Trump said on Saturday night (June 10, 2023) that he would have “I take all the oil” of Venezuela if he were at the head of the White House. The statement was given during a pre-campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“When I left [da presidência dos EUA], Venezuela was on the verge of collapse, we would have taken the whole country, taken all that oil right in the neighborhood. But now we are buying oil from Venezuela. So we are enriching a dictator.”he said, referring to Nicolás Maduro.

According to Trump, the oil extracted by the Venezuelan state-owned PDVSA is a “trash” and that, to refine it, “you need a special operation”.

Watch in English:

Trump: When I left, Venezuela was ready to collapse. We would have taken it over, we would have gotten all that oil. pic.twitter.com/5q3Jr1j1Ho — Acyn (@Acyn) June 10, 2023

The former president, who is battling for the nomination of the Republican Party for the 2024 elections against 11 other opponents, hardened the country’s approach to Maduro while he occupied the White House. In August 2019, ordered the freezing of all Venezuelan government assets hosted in the USA.

The measure also prohibited transactions by companies or individuals with Venezuela and threatened sanctions for those who did not comply with the order. Similar embargoes are applied by the US to North Korea, Cuba, Iran and Syria.

In March 2020, the US government began to offer a $15 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Maduro. The White House also stipulated values ​​for the arrest of another 14 high-ranking Chavista members.

At the time, then-Secretary of Justice William Barr said that the Venezuelan president and his circle had conspired with Colombian rebels to “flooding the United States with cocaine”. According to the suit, Maduro led and helped manage a drug trafficking organization called the Cartel de Los Soles.

NICOLAS MADURO

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, 60, commands an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. He keeps, for example, people imprisoned for what he considers “political crimes”.

There are also restrictions described in OAS reports (on the “illegitimate appointment” the National Electoral Council for an illegitimate National Assembly) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (of October 2022in November 2022 and March 2023).

read more: