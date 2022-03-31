THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, 31 March 2022, 15:06



A new wave of fraudulent emails is reaching the electronic inboxes of hundreds of users. This time they use the Covid vaccine as a claim, an argument that many people might believe, due to the importance of the pandemic. But don’t fall for it: an additional dose has not been announced or planned, they only seek to infect your computer with a virus or ‘malware’, a malicious program that contaminates your devices.

The Internet Security Office has warned of this new scam that offers a dose of the vaccine and even gives the possibility of choosing the brand, between Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen. As always, you must always remain alert to emails that generate some kind of doubt and be wary of unknown senders.

In this case, the problem is that the mail received by users seems to have the Ministry of Health as the sender, using its logo; but actually a simple action is enough to find out that the address is not the official domain of the Ministry. You should also look at the possibility of errata, although in this wave they seem to be less frequent. Also, one thing to keep in mind is that this type of email is not addressed to the user by name, but by the email to which it is sent.

These ‘mails’ are supposedly offering a new dose to selected users with a registration number. To receive the details, the user is urgently urged to download a card and an attachment to choose the type of vaccine. But it is in these documents that a .zip file containing the virus is hidden. In case you have received one of these emails, you should avoid opening it and delete it from your device but, above all, never download the attached files. If you have already done so, you will have to carry out a review and scan of the computer with an antivirus to locate the ‘malware’ and eliminate them.