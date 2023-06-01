After just a few hours, the north-west runway at Frankfurt Airport, which had just been renovated, had to be closed again. Pilots had reported tire damage.

Only in operation for a short time: The north-west runway at Frankfurt Airport had to be closed after pilots reported tire damage. Image: dpa

DThe north-west runway at Frankfurt Airport, which was only reopened on Wednesday after renovation, had to be closed again on Thursday morning for safety reasons. Several pilots had reported tire damage after landing. As a result, the airport operator immediately shut down the runway to clarify the cause.

A new “anti-skid coating” was applied to the 2,800 meter long track as part of the scheduled renovation of the slope surface, which was intended to provide more grip. A Fraport spokeswoman did not want to confirm that the increased reports of tire damage could be attributed to the new surface. The Fraport experts are already on the runway to clarify this question. The safety of passengers and employees is the top priority, the spokeswoman said.



New surface: A special liquid primer is applied by workers with a special vehicle on the north-west runway at Frankfurt Airport.

Image: dpa



In the worst case, the new covering might have to be removed again. However, it is more likely that the new surface will be processed again if it turns out to be the cause of the tire damage on the aircraft.

As it was also said on Thursday, “isolated delays in the operational process” are possible due to the closure of the runway. The airport operator therefore advised all passengers to allow sufficient time for their arrival and to be at the check-in desk as early as possible before departure.