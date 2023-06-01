A 15-year-old teenager from Berlin, who was seriously injured by a player from the French club Metz during a fight after an international tournament in Frankfurt, has died, German police announced on Wednesday.

“After the fight on Sunday (…) the 15-year-old teenager died in hospital due to severe brain injuries,” German police said in a statement. The 16-year-old boy suspected of carrying out the fatal blows remains in provisional detention, said the Frankfurt police, who are continuing their investigation.

The suspect is part of one of the training programs for Metz, which plays in the second division. “In order to clarify the circumstances of (the death of the young German), an autopsy will be performed in the next few days,” he added. The deceased teenager, who is part of the German team JFC Berlin, had been artificially kept alive to be able to donate his organs, the spokeswoman for the Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office, Nadja Niesen, told AFP. The tournament in which both youngsters participated welcomed teams from 16 different countries, most of them European.

