First measures after the case of a patient’s fracture, which was blocked with cardboard boxes at the hospital in Patti. The Asp of Messina, in fact, after having appointed an inspection commission that is currently carrying out checks on what happened in the health facility, has Acting head of emergency department relieved of dutiesas the same “had been awarded in 2021 in a manner that did not comply with the current category contractual legislation”.

Disciplinary proceedings for health director

The company also requested “to start disciplinary proceedings against the medical director of the hospital facility of Patti hospital for failure to supervise the procurement procedures”. The same request was made against the head nurse “for failure to manage the department’s pharmaceutical warehouses and consequent failure to procure medical devices”. The ASP also communicated to the regional health department that the disposable immobilizers have already been delivered and “the episode is attributable to a precise professional choice of the doctor who assisted the user.”

The start of the inspection

“The strategic direction has appointed an inspection commission to verify what happened in the Patti hospital” says the general director of the Asp of Messina Giuseppe Cuccì. “The Commission issued a report whose contents determined the adoption of the first measures and the respective directors of the Department were asked to start disciplinary proceedings against the personnel involved”. “With regard to the devices – he adds – it is necessary to specify that the same disposable cardboard immobilizers are present in the pharmaceutical warehouses of all the other hospital facilities of the Company, so much so that they have already been delivered to the Patti Emergency Room, which requested them only today. It seems useful to also specify that the current company organization, as agreed during meetings with the sector managers, provides for the possibility of contacting the Milazzo PO 24 hours a day for advice and/or transfer of the orthopedic patient. The inspection activities will conclude on Monday”.

Schifani: “Checks in all emergency rooms in Sicily”

“I take note of the immediate intervention of the management of the ASP of Messina” said the president of the Sicilian Region Renato Schifani after the case of the hospital of Patti. “In any case, as already announced by the councilor for Health Giovanna Volo, on Monday the inspectors of the department will be sent who will have to independently ascertain the management responsibilities and organizational deficiencies of the hospital. But it will not be an isolated activity: I have already given instructions to the general manager of the department Salvatore Iacolino for a complete verification, entrusted to a special technical evaluation commission, of all the emergency rooms in Sicily“.

“The continuous reports of malfunctions and critical issues, mostly management-related, although often attributable to a lack of medical personnel, cannot be ignored – he adds – and the causes must be identified and removed as soon as possible with a comprehensive action by the Department of Health, in agreement with the general management of the health and hospital companies”.