After more than a week of closure due to threats from organized crime, the 191 Oxxo stores and seven gas stations in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, reopened their doors.

This measure was made possible by a agreement between the government of Tamaulipas, the Mexican Economic Development Group (Femsa) and federal authorities, who ensured reinforced security measures to protect both employees and customers.

Grupo Femsa detailed that the reopening, which began yesterday, was coordinated with the implementation of permanent patrols by the state police and the State Guard in the affected locations.

In addition, a panic button in every establishmentdirectly connected to the General Coordination, Command, Control, Communications, Computing and Intelligence Center (C5), allowing an immediate response to any emergency.

Nuevo Laredo: 191 Oxxo stores and 7 gas stations reopen after threats of crime. / Photo: Debate Archive

To ensure a coordinated approach to security, security measures have been installed permanent work tables with state authorities.

These measures have created the conditions necessary for Oxxo and Oxxo Gas to resume operations in a staggered and safe manner, respecting the usual schedules established by current regulations.

The company acknowledged that the authorities’ commitment to strengthening security and dealing with related complaints has been fundamental to the decision to reopen.

Femsa Group had suspended its operations on July 25 due to violence which threatened the safety of its workers, leading to the temporary closure of its establishments in the border city.