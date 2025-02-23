Map | The results of the elections in Germany, district by district

Consult live the maps and graphics of eldiaria.es to know the results of the parliamentary elections in Germany 2025. Discover what are the main coalitions that could form government, the result of the extreme right or whether or not the left -wing candidacies enter the Bundestag.
Germany uses a proportional representation system combined with a majority. For elections to the German Federal Parliament, voters have two votes. With the first they choose the candidate of their electoral district, their local representative. There are 299 districts and wins the most voted candidate.
In the second ballot is voted for an electoral match or list, as in Spain. This is the most important vote because the number of seats that correspond to each formation is proportional to the percentage of votes it has reaped. That is, it determines the composition of the Federal Parliament.
Until the last elections, the 299 representatives of each district in the first vote had automatically guaranteed their seat. On this occasion, the least voted will be discarded and only Bundestag will enter as many how they touch the game according to the results of the second vote.
To enter the Bundestag, the parties have to obtain at least 5% of the second vote or, at least, be the most voted force in the first vote (to candidates) in 3 of the 299 districts. The parties that meet in these criteria are distributed the 630 seats that form the Bundestag proportionally using the Sainte-Laguë system (very similar to that used in Spain) to award the seats in Parliament.
All the results that can be consulted on this page are the provisional officers sent by the Federal Electoral Office of the German Bundestag. The data of each district is included when the scrutiny ends and all the votes are finished. Until the official statement of results, the seats shown in the pact calculator and the composition of the Federal Parliament are a calculation of Eldiario.es from the results available in the last update.
