Map | The results of the elections in Germany, district by district

CDU/CSU Centrode right The traditional conservative party that ruled for 16 years with Merkel de Chancellor SPD Social Democrats The Traditional Left Party that leads the current Prime Minister Olaf Scholz AFD Extreme right The main Eurosceptic and xenophobic extreme right party that was 2nd in the European of 2024 Grüne Green The Green Party of the German Liberal Left that ruled in traffic light until the motion of trust FDP Liberals The right -wing Liberal Party with free market positions that forced the elections after its government departure Die Linke Left Group most parties to the left of the social democrats and communists of the East Germany BSW Left cons. Die Linke’s split of the nationalist left, anti-immigration and socially conservative FW Conservatives Conservative party that groups local candidates and that has a lot of force in Bavaria This will be the Bundestag Results of the elections in Germany 2025 and distribution of deputies in the German Parliament according to calculations of eldiario.es. Only the parties with more than 5% of the votes nationwide (list vote) or who have won at least 3 electoral districts in the candidate vote enter into the cast The possible pacts in the German Parliament Possible alliances and majorities in the German Parliament after the 2025 elections The vote to each game Voting percentage to the main matches and increase or fall in ballots with respect to the 2021 elections in each electoral district The results, state per state Result of the German elections of 2025 in each of the 16 federated states in Germany Source: Bundestag, Germany Government

Consult live the maps and graphics of eldiaria.es to know the results of the parliamentary elections in Germany 2025. Discover what are the main coalitions that could form government, the result of the extreme right or whether or not the left -wing candidacies enter the Bundestag.

Germany uses a proportional representation system combined with a majority. For elections to the German Federal Parliament, voters have two votes. With the first they choose the candidate of their electoral district, their local representative. There are 299 districts and wins the most voted candidate.

In the second ballot is voted for an electoral match or list, as in Spain. This is the most important vote because the number of seats that correspond to each formation is proportional to the percentage of votes it has reaped. That is, it determines the composition of the Federal Parliament.

Until the last elections, the 299 representatives of each district in the first vote had automatically guaranteed their seat. On this occasion, the least voted will be discarded and only Bundestag will enter as many how they touch the game according to the results of the second vote.

To enter the Bundestag, the parties have to obtain at least 5% of the second vote or, at least, be the most voted force in the first vote (to candidates) in 3 of the 299 districts. The parties that meet in these criteria are distributed the 630 seats that form the Bundestag proportionally using the Sainte-Laguë system (very similar to that used in Spain) to award the seats in Parliament.

All the results that can be consulted on this page are the provisional officers sent by the Federal Electoral Office of the German Bundestag. The data of each district is included when the scrutiny ends and all the votes are finished. Until the official statement of results, the seats shown in the pact calculator and the composition of the Federal Parliament are a calculation of Eldiario.es from the results available in the last update.