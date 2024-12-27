The Secretary of Economic Policy and Digital Transformation of the PSOE, Enma López, considers that a meeting between President Pedro Sánchez and the leader of Junts, Carles Puigdemont, is part of the «democratic normality».

This was expressed this Thursday in an interview on Antena 3, when asked about information published this Thursday by ABC about the fugitive rejected the offer of the President of the Government to meet in the European Parliament, with the argument that “this is not about photos, this is about fulfilling agreements”, according to what sources close to the president of Junts told this newspaper.

Questioned about a possible meeting between the head of the Executive and the independence leader, after Sánchez showed himself willing to carry it out during the annual report that Monday, López defended that “This Government has been characterized precisely by dialogue».

For this reason, this possible meeting between both leaders has been framed within “democratic normality.” Likewise, López has responded to the demands of both ERC and Junts to comply with the agreement and has stressed that the Government “complies.”









In line with this issue, the socialist leader has taken the opportunity to criticize the “hypocrisy” of the PP by accusing the Government of “breaking up Spain” by agreeing with Junts, but when they decide to speak or agree with Puigdemont’s party “suddenly they are a state party and you have to deal with them normally.”

During the interview, López positioned the PP as a party with “stances more typical of the extreme right” and regretted the use of the “politics of hoaxes and lies» which, in his opinion, are carried out by those of Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

Even so, he has said that the PSOE “would like nothing more than to reach an agreement” and has given the migration pact as an example of this, a situation that he has described as “unsustainable” and in which, as he has said, the socialists “continue to sitting waiting” for the PP.

King’s Speech

López has also been asked about Sumar’s statements in which they stated that Felipe VI’s Christmas speech was “right-wing.” Although he has not commented on the position of his government partners, he has stressed that the PSOE is “a democratic party” and that the socialists “totally coincide with His Majesty’s messagewhere he talks about consensus and the common good.

Even so, he believes that what “other political forces” should do is “respond” and “look in the mirror” because this speech talks about “truly important” issues, such as reconstruction after DANA, housing and defense of democracy “for which we must lower the noise and not indulge in this policy of tension and hoaxes.”