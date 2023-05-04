Finally Dzeko. The Bosnian broke free thanks to his brace at Bentegodi, against a Verona side who had already punished four other times in their career before yesterday, and can now be Inzaghi’s extra weapon in view of the season finale. The former Roma manager lacked the ability to score so much that, between March and April, he lost several points in the standings due to poor offensive concreteness. With the “real” Dzeko always on the pitch, qualifying for the Champions League now wouldn’t have been in doubt and Napoli probably wouldn’t celebrate the Scudetto so far in advance.

HERE IT IS AGAIN

Dzeko had signed the last goal in the league on January 4 in the big match at San Siro against Napoli (119 days ago) and, in general, he hadn’t celebrated since January 18 when he overtook Tatarusanu in the Italian Super Cup final in Riyadh. It had been 21 meetings since then. A football eternity… His four-month fast (in the league) had become a case, now… solved because in the five remaining matchdays of Serie A, in the double semi-final of the Champions League, in the final of the Coppa Italia and in the eventual last European act, Edin can have a fundamental weight. Or at least this is hoped by Simone Inzaghi who is ready to continue the relay between Lukaku and the thirty-seven-year-old from Sarajevo, who rose with the two centers last night to 13 in the season, 4 fewer than in 2021-22. Respectable numbers that could guarantee him the renewal of the contract. Not biennial as he had asked, but annually and with figures adjusted downwards compared to the 6 million euros net that he currently earns. If Inter get the right “discount” on his salary, they won’t give up on Dzeko, whose tactical intelligence, physical integrity and sacrifice they appreciate for the team who are able to catch their breath by retreating to midfield to play balloons. If Lukaku returns to Chelsea and if Correa is loaned abroad, Edin will serve for next season. Starting again from him and Lautaro (whom the club doesn’t want to lose and will try to “protect” even in the event of a big offer from England) would be a good basis. It being understood that the Bosnian will be sipped more than what happened this autumn-winter in which Big Rom was forced into the pits due to injury.