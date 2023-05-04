Eureka operation against the ‘Ndrangheta: drug trafficking from South America and sold in Europe through the port of Antwerp

The whole is part of an investigation that began in Belgium in 2018 operation against the ‘Ndrangheta which on the morning of May 3 triggered over 150 raids by the forces of order in a dozen countries and the arrest of 132 people.

To claim a key role in the fight against drug trafficking are the Brussels authorities themselves which accounted for the results of the Belgian trend ofoperation ‘Eureka’, simultaneously with the press conference in Catanzaro of the Italian colleagues. At the center of the investigation is drug trafficking from South America and sold in Europe through the port of Antwerp.

The largest operation ever carried out against the Calabrian mafia in Europe

In the searches conducted in Belgium, luxury cars, tens of thousands of euros in cash and weapons were seized.

“It is undoubtedly the largest operation ever carried out against the Calabrian mafia in Europe”, explained the spokesman for the federal prosecutor, Eric Van Duyse. According to Europol, more than 2,770 officers were involved across Europe during the operation which in Belgium alone led to 25 searches and 13 detention orders (which could become arrests within the next few days). For seven of the people accused of having links with the Calabrian gangs in drug trafficking and ‘dirty’ money laundering, requests for delivery to the Italian authorities have also arrived. One of these, reports the newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, would concern Lucio Aquino, reached at his home in Maasmechelen, in Belgian Limburg, where the man was already under house arrest with an electronic bracelet. The decision of the Belgian judges on the request for surrender to Italy is expected on May 16 and until then the accused will remain in Hasselt prison.

According to the newspaper Het Belang van Limburg, Aquino had already been targeted for another case related to drug trafficking. “In the new Italian-Belgian investigation – reports the local newspaper – it is assumed that Aquino organized drug smuggling from South America from prison” thanks to an encrypted Sky Ecc telephone “with which he could keep in touch with the outside world”. The telephone system that allowed criminal gangs to communicate in code and protected from wiretapping is at the center of the investigation that started from the province of Limburg, in north-eastern Belgium, where the first elements that convinced the local authorities emerged in 2018 to open a drug trafficking investigation. “A couple of years later, in 2021, a joint investigation team was set up with the Italian authorities,” explained Belgian magistrate Antoon Schotsaert.

Operation Eureka, seize 27 tons of cocaine at the port of Antwerp with an estimated value of 1.4 billion euros

In fact, the first big step forward in the investigations came in March 2021, when the Belgian authorities managed to ‘crack’ the Sky Ecc system and therefore to immediately seize 27 tons of cocaine at the port of Antwerp for a total value estimated at around 1.4 billion euros. “The dismantling of Sky Ecc has allowed us to intercept many conversations about drug trafficking, but also about murder cases,” added Schotsaert. The Limburg authorities instead explained the factors that would have led the ‘Ndrangheta to settle in their own province.

“Limburg is close to the border triangle” with the Netherlands and Germany “and is therefore very strategic”, as well as being “close to the port of Antwerp”. According to the Belgian authorities, the investigation could demonstrate that the criminal organizations were active “in the import and export of cocaine from South America to Europe, Australia and Africa” ​​but also “of cannabis and hashish” and in the money laundry.

“To stay under the radar of law enforcement and the judiciary”, reads the press release from the Limburg Public Prosecutor’s Office, the suspects “were assisted by a network of relatives and other people of Italian origin residing in Belgium who provide them with addresses, jobs, vehicles, telephones, meeting places, storage places, false documents and so saying”.

“In July 2019, for example, the Limburg investigation showed that there were also direct links to suspects who were in the Italian village of San Luca,” added the local prosecutor’s office. Hence the collaboration with the Italian authorities and then the extension of the investigation to Germany, France, Portugal and other countries.

