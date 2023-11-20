Four districts of the municipality of Molina de Segura change mayors following the results of the elections held last Saturday. Specifically, the residents of Torrealta, Los Valientes, El Rellano and Campotéjar have decided with their vote to take over the baton.

Polling stations were only installed in those areas where more than one candidate was presented, all of them without political affiliation with parties. In this way, Francisco Javier Piñero added 105 votes and will continue as mayor in El Fenazar, La Albarda, Comala, La Espada and La Hurona. In El Rellano, the count was closer and, finally, Vicente Romero obtained more support than the previous mayor, Marina Martínez (40 votes compared to 31).

A new mayor also enters Campotéjar Alta and Campotéjar Baja, Juan Antonio Gomariz (86 votes), who obtained a clear victory against the other two candidates, María Dolores Ruiz (42) and Ángeles García (19), who held the position until last weekend.

The other students were elected by acclamation because only one candidate was presented. In the two most populated districts, La Ribera and El Llano, Bartolomé Martínez and Martín Hurtado will continue, respectively.

However, there are changes in the districts of Torrealta and Los Valientes (El Romeral-La Hornera), where the previous leaders, Santacruz Meseguer and Consuelo Lozano, chose not to run for re-election. Antonio López and María del Carmen Cárceles enter his place.

“A party”



The mayor of Molina de Segura, José Ángel Alfonso, highlighted yesterday that “it is a celebration that the neighbors themselves can once again elect their municipal mayors at the polls. “This is an initiative that has not been carried out since 2016, so we celebrate having recovered these elections, which continue to be a boost to neighborhood participation and democracy.”

The first mayor wanted to “thank all the candidates for their involvement in this process and, above all, for wanting to improve the lives of citizens.” José Ángel Alfonso recalled “the greatness of this electoral day in Molina de Segura. We are a local government that is committed to participation. In the municipalities, it is the mayor himself who decides for his townspeople. In the case of Molina de Segura, as mayor I submit that decision to all the voters of the districts. In addition, he also thanked the pedestrians who do not continue “the work they have carried out with effort and dedication.” Thus, the councilor announced that the inauguration ceremony for the new positions will take place on Monday, November 27, at 5 p.m., in the Plenary Hall.