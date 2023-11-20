Salvation | Erika Jänkä, who was out for an evening run, lay in the ditch and pretended to be dead

Biathlonist Erika Jängä has a position at the Border Guard. Last spring, during an evening run at the Vartius border crossing, he experienced the surprise of his life.
Biathlon skier and a border guard Erika Jänkä experienced the shock of his life at his workplace at the Vartius border crossing in the spring, when he encountered a surprising passer-by on his evening run.
Jänkä was jogging with his headphones on when he noticed a bear on the right side of the forest.
“I looked at the edge of the forest and noticed that there was a bear staring at me,” says Jänkä.
#Salvation #Erika #Jänkä #evening #run #lay #ditch #pretended #dead