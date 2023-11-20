Monday, November 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Salvation | Erika Jänkä, who was out for an evening run, lay in the ditch and pretended to be dead

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Salvation | Erika Jänkä, who was out for an evening run, lay in the ditch and pretended to be dead

Erika Jänkä in training at the Kontiolahti biathlon stadium, where the majority of the national team’s athletes train. Picture: Matti Vassinen

Biathlonist Erika Jängä has a position at the Border Guard. Last spring, during an evening run at the Vartius border crossing, he experienced the surprise of his life.

Biathlon skier and a border guard Erika Jänkä experienced the shock of his life at his workplace at the Vartius border crossing in the spring, when he encountered a surprising passer-by on his evening run.

Jänkä was jogging with his headphones on when he noticed a bear on the right side of the forest.

“I looked at the edge of the forest and noticed that there was a bear staring at me,” says Jänkä.

#Salvation #Erika #Jänkä #evening #run #lay #ditch #pretended #dead

See also  Board | PS's Mäkelä urges Biaudet to resign - Rkp's Andersson does not take a stand
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Thunderous applause for the Croatian ‘Sicario’

Thunderous applause for the Croatian 'Sicario'

Recommended

No Result
View All Result