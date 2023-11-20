Salvation | Erika Jänkä, who was out for an evening run, lay in the ditch and pretended to be dead

Erika Jänkä in training at the Kontiolahti biathlon stadium, where the majority of the national team’s athletes train.

Biathlon skier and a border guard Erika Jänkä experienced the shock of his life at his workplace at the Vartius border crossing in the spring, when he encountered a surprising passer-by on his evening run.

Jänkä was jogging with his headphones on when he noticed a bear on the right side of the forest.

“I looked at the edge of the forest and noticed that there was a bear staring at me,” says Jänkä.