Forte dei Marmi, Raoul Biagiotti dies at the age of twenty. He worked as a waiter in the Capannina

Raoul Biagiotti20, from Lucca worked as a waiter at the well-known nightclub La Capannina of Franceschi in Versilia, a Forte dei Marmi. On Saturday night the sudden illness, Raoul collapsed to the ground while he was working. An ambulance with a doctor arrived on the spot and the young man was transported unconscious to the Versilia hospital, only to be transferred to Livorno, where there was nothing more to do for the boy. The cause of his death would be a ‘cerebral hemorrhage.

A tragedy which upset the lives of friends and family of the young man. So he writes the mother up Facebook: “Despite the ache I assure you of the loss that I would retrace the entire journey with you: it was a real honor and privilege to meet you “.

