Recently, Ivan DukePresident of Colombiaunveiled the idea of ​​holding a Grand Prix of Formula 1 In Barranquilla.

The president announced that there is a proposal so that this area of ​​the country can host a competition of this caliber in the future.

“Dreams, as a team, we are capable of making them come true. Mayor Pumarejo says that there is an option to present a project to have a circuit in the Formula One. That seems far away, but the mayor has already been in talks with the Formula One team,” President Duque said at the time.

Immediately, the reactions to the subject were immediate. Many against and others in favor of having a GP in Colombia.

The good reasons why bringing Formula 1 to the country would be a good idea were analyzed, but also the great costs and difficulties that its presentation would entail.

Duque gave details of the proposal, such as that it would be a semi-urban circuit.

“You have to make adaptations, but it can be a semi-urban circuit on a track that the organizers will review,” he added.

This Thursday a promotional video of the Caribbean Grand Prixas the competition would be called.

