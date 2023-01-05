The revived feud between Magaly Medina Y Gisela Valcárcel that was seen in the last months of 2022 brought up an event from the past that left the ‘Urraca’ in a bad light. The fact, which dates back to 2014, reveals how the controversial presenter had questionable behavior towards a reporter after being asked about an interview she did with Milett Figueroa and Guty Carrera for having been involved in an infidelity scandal. The communicator asked her if she had been too soft with her questions.

The figure of ATV did not seem to like the question at all and managed to respond to Manuel Paz Soldán, former reporter for the magazine “En boca de todos” and for the now-defunct program “Mujeres arriba”, in a pedantic and burlesque manner, to the point that he opted for retire and get into his truck to no longer testify.

Communicator recalls aggression by Magaly Medina

In this regard, Manuel Paz Soldán, who became known as “Chino” in the local show business after passing through “En boca de todos”, recalled on his YouTube program “And now what?” the rudeness that “Urraca” made him and almost 9 years later he was encouraged to give his version of the facts.

“I arrived at the airport with the jousts and I see Magaly Medina without makeup, natural, as it appears in the images,” the journalist began by saying and stressed that at that time she was very “innocent” when interviewing a public person.

“Not even five minutes it took. Diva and haughty she. I asked her about Milett and I think that was where she broke, because she gave me a caress on her face and told me ‘Daddy, when you have your program, ask her there’ (…) I was just starting the race, I felt bad, sad and that the note was not going because I felt his discomfort (…) It was not out of malice, I went because my bosses told me,” he added at another time.

To his good luck, upon his arrival at the channel, his producer Patrick Llanos, who now works in the same role on “Magaly TV, the firm”, said that all the collected material was good for a note. The following days of its airing were a boom, since the never-before-seen facet of Magaly Medina caused a stir in networks.

The time Magaly Medina attacked a former “EBDT” reporter

In 2014, Magaly Medina hosted a show program in Latina, to which she invited Guty Carrera and Milett Figueroa to interview them after they took over the news covers for having started a relationship in parallel when “Potro” was already having an affair with Melissa Loza.

His interview generated all kinds of criticism because Magaly, apparently, would have been biased when questioning his infidelity scandal. For this reason, upon her arrival in Peru from abroad, the reporter Manuel Paz ran into her at the Jorge Chávez airport and took the opportunity to consult her on this issue. The presenter’s reaction was arrogant and blunt.

