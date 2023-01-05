Scams able to make users lose a lot of money and scams created just to be able to collect some extra information from the victim: there are many dangerous situations, especially when you are online. We talked about it often especially on fake e-mails and empty account messages, just like various contests that had all the credentials to be able to go unnoticed and commit bad deeds. Well, today we land on a new topic: online shopping; this service is targeted practically all year round, but even more during the holiday season in which the Police post she managed to record as many as 100 scams!

And this figure is from considered on a day-to-day basis; this kind of misdeeds occur more when the user is more inclined to let their guard down, just like the classic holidays in which the particular gift is always sought after and, perhaps, even the little time available to be able to both pay for and receive it is exploited at home. The data collected by the postal police was created through the countless complaints that also involved other sectors of the police force. However, how did the users realize that they had been scammed? Simply Nodid not receive the order after the payment was made.

Scams: which sectors were most affected?

The major objects, protagonists of the various searches by users, were smartphones; online ads were simple: low cost new productperhaps highlighting that it is a fire sale for company closure. A good loot not to be missed, also because in the midst of so many false announcements there is also one who, unfortunately, finds himself having to sell everything he has in stock for a real closure. And the user falls into the trap, precisely because these are truthful announcements.

Other products considered by scammers are hygiene products (often perfumes) and general clothing. But that’s not all, as online thieves have taken the internet by storm false ads on non-existent pallets of pellets at very affordable prices. Obviously always in relation to what the product could be purchased directly in the various shops, precisely because in recent times the cost of pellets has increased dramatically, no longer giving an economic guarantee on heating.

In addition to the ads named within the paragraph, users were often drawn to sites with foreign names; the interior, however, was completely translated into Italian and could mislead the victim. In fact, the average consumer is more inclined to buy on a site where he is present his mother tongue compared to others and this is where the scam starts.

How to protect yourself from online scams?

Such sites often serve precisely to collect important information such as: name, surname, address and payment methods; this is because they contain forms to be filled in in order to start the purchase procedure. But how can a user, protect yourself from such scams present on the internet? The advice is always and only one: always be wary of ads that seem to be all too convenient. Too tempting a selling proposition is almost always synonymous with problems and it always sets off an important alarm bell to always keep in mind.

There is no program capable of tracking such misdeeds, it is always the user who has to run for cover to avoid these unpleasant situations to say the least. Another tip is to always rely on online shopping sites officers whose reviews are always in plain sight; in this way you can have a different approach with the announcement and read something more from the seller.

If this is not enough, you could always ask in the social sales groups, inherent to the e-commerce site, if other users have already had the opportunity to buy from such a seller or if they are happy with it; it is often from here that the user is able to understand whether the purchase is worthwhile or not and there are many users who, through this method, discover scams that they can report.