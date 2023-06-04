Football | PSG confirmed the expected news: Messi is leaving the club

Saturday’s last league game of the season will be Messi’s last in PSG’s shirt.

3.6. 21:39

Football the brightest star Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain after the last match of the season, the French league champion club said on social media on Saturday. It was an expected confirmation of news that had been anticipated for some time.

“After two seasons in the capital, Lionel Messi’s adventure with Paris Saint-Germain will come to an end at the end of the 2022-2023 season,” the club said.

The Argentinian star moved to Paris two years ago from Barcelona. The goal of Messi and the club was to win the Champions League together, but it did not come true.

Messi played his best game of the season at the World Cup in Qatar and led Argentina to the World Cup.

Before his last game on Saturday, Messi had scored 32 goals in 74 games for PSG.

Messi’s relationship with the club suffered a break earlier this season, when he skipped training and went to Saudi Arabia to fulfill his duties as a tourism ambassador. Messi received a one-week suspension from the club at that time, and after that there was no longer any chance that the cooperation between PSG and Messi would continue.

According to a source from the AFP news agency, Messi’s contract to move to the Saudi Arabian league is complete. Messi’s father Jorge has denied that Saudi Arabia is the next step in Lionel Messi’s career.

According to media reports, MLS league Inter Miami has also made Messi a contract offer.

Read more: Sergio Ramos is also leaving PSG – he already received a huge offer from Saudi Arabia in the spring

Read more: FC Barcelona fans will be disappointed – a harsh assessment from the leader of the Spanish league

Read more: Now it’s certain: Lionel Messi is leaving Paris

Read more: Messi passed Ronaldo and made history, Ronaldo’s season was a huge disappointment