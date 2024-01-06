Saturday, January 6, 2024, 8:11 p.m.
Firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) of the Region of Murcia are working on a vegetation fire declared in the area of the Island, very close to the Santo Cristo del Consuelo hermitage and next to the urban area of Cieza.
Firefighters have had to work hard to prevent the flames from reaching the church. There are firefighters from Cieza and Molina de Segura at the scene and a checkpoint from Jumilla is on the way to join the extinguishing efforts.
#Firefighters #work #vegetation #fire #urban #area #Cieza
Leave a Reply