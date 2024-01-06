Saturday, January 6, 2024, 8:11 p.m.



Firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) of the Region of Murcia are working on a vegetation fire declared in the area of ​​the Island, very close to the Santo Cristo del Consuelo hermitage and next to the urban area of ​​Cieza.

Firefighters have had to work hard to prevent the flames from reaching the church. There are firefighters from Cieza and Molina de Segura at the scene and a checkpoint from Jumilla is on the way to join the extinguishing efforts.