‘Forgive me’, soap opera starring Érika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro, premiered a few days ago. Without a doubt, this production generated great expectations because the popular ‘Chino’ would perform with his ex-partner after having announced his breakup in front of cameras. In its premiere, which reached 23 rating points, Internet users on social networks asked to summon the former reporter from ‘La banda del Chino’ Fiorella Retiz within the project produced by Michelle Alexander. Given this, the journalist spoke about the possibility of working with both actors.

What did Fiorella Retiz say about the possibility of acting with Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos?

Fiorella Retiz She was interviewed by a local media in which she was asked about the request made by users on social networks: to be part of the cast of actors of the soap opera ‘Perdóname’ in which she participates. Aldo Miyashiro, Erika Villalobos and their children.

“I studied acting and did several plays, also a miniseries and, if at some point I get the opportunity to be part of a cast for a novel, normal. Rather, I’m going to complain to ‘JB on ATV’ because they didn’t call me to do the ‘Devórame’ sketch,” she said. journalist.

“In that production, I wouldn’t work, don’t go overboard, if I don’t do it, there are things that I wouldn’t do for money, but if there are other novels and other stories, yes,” He said in an interview for the newspaper Trome.

Fiorella Retiz said she would never act with Aldo Miyashiro in a production. Photo: composition LR/ATV/América TV

Does Fiorella Retiz see the novel ‘Perdóname’, starring Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos?

Fiorella Retiz He talked about whether he watched any of the chapters of the released novel ‘Perdóname’. “It doesn’t interest me, it doesn’t catch my attention, it’s not something I need to see. Besides, it’s a novel and I suppose everything is fictitious. So, why do I want to see something invented?” said the journalist.