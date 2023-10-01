Recently, the Federal Emergency Management Agency o FEMA -for its acronym in English- reported that next Wednesday, October 4, The electronic devices of all the inhabitants of the United States will receive an unexpected alarmAlso, media such as radio and television will send these sounds.

Likewise, the authorities in charge reported that this alarm is the first proof of the Federal Emergency Alert System or EAS and the Wireless Emergency Alerts or WEA, -the acronym for the English names of the entities-.

The notification will last one minute.

You may be interested in: Work in the United States: employment permit for immigrants will have important adjustments

They also reported that the ringing of mobile phones will last very little and placing the main emphasis on citizens being attentive to the alarm and remembering it, so that in future drills or alerts they do not fall into confusion.

The media ‘USA Today’ mentions that this alarm will reach the devices around 02:20 pm, in addition, the media must also broadcast “blaring the distinctive, discordant electronic warning tone of an emergency alert.”

In the official statement, FEMA indicates that: “The national test will be in two parts, in which the capabilities of WEA and EAS will be tested. “Both tests are scheduled to begin at approximately 2:20 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 4.”

You can also read: Video calls with AI simulating the faces of relatives to steal put China on alert

“The WEA portion of the test will be initiated using the Integrated Public Alerts and Notices System or FEMA’s IPAWS, a centralized internet-based system that is managed by FEMA and allows authorities to send authenticated emergency messages to the public over multiple communications networks. The WEA test will be carried out by sending a code to cell phones,” explains the issued document.

Cell phones will receive an alert message saying: “THIS IS

A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. “No action is needed.”



WEA alerts are emergency messages sent by government agencies through the Public Emergency Alert Infrastructure or IPAWS – to wireless service providers. These providers send the alerts to compatible phones in specific geographic areas.

The notification will last one minute.

Read also: Revelations of a former secret agent present at the Kennedy assassination reopen controversy

To ensure that these alerts are accessible to everyone, including people with disabilities, the alerts are accompanied by vibration and a distinctive tone.

The test is expected to last only one minute. It is also known that it will only come out once and there will be no repetitions.

More news in EL TIEMPO