Xbox took its fans by surprise when it announced the arrival of Halo Infinite multiplayer for free. Immediately the title broke records for active players, since many wasted no time to give it a try. Although it was a very fun experience, the novelty wore off.

Even some gamers started saying that the multiplayer of halo-infinite he was already dead. This is because they considered that 343 Industries I do not continue to support it or include new features on a constant basis. It seems that these claims reached the developers, who have already announced when to expect the second season.

The second season of Halo Infinite multiplayer already has a release date

Through the social networks halo-infinite, the arrival date of its second multiplayer season was announced. This was done through a short video that shows some of the news that players will find from next May 3. Maybe it’s time to warm up if you’ve already stopped playing.

The description of the video announces that the new season of infinite halo Will be called Lone Wolves. With it will come new content, including new maps, new models, limited-time events, and a new battle pass that never expires. We still do not know what this last point refers to.

In addition to the video, a blog post by halo-infinite gives a more general overview of the second season and some changes. For example, unlike the first one, this one will have more unlockable items without the need to purchase the battle pass. Weekly challenges and rewards will receive improvements so that players perceive more value in them.

There will also be more freedom when it comes to customizing characters, weapons, and vehicles. In accordance with 343 Industries, most of the news was inspired by feedback from fans. We’ll see on May 3 if the new season manages to attract again all the Spartans who have already gone to enjoy other titles. Will you guys go back to multiplayer? halo-infinite?

