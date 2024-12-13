The Spanish Fernando Alonso will repeat next year as the oldest on the grid. Thanks to his experience, The Asturian is clear about who will be the best ‘rookie’ in 2025 in his jump to Formula 1 and once again he has shown his support for his pupil.

“I know that there is a lot of talk about the young generation, many newcomers arrive next year as well, all with a lot of talent, but the best is Gabriel. He has demonstrated it on the track with identical cars.“explained the Aston Martin driver.

Next year, the Brazilian Gabriel Bartoleto, sponsored by Fernando Alonso through A14 Management, the representation agency of which he is the owner, will compete with Sauberthe weakest team of all in the season that recently ended.

“Obviously next year I might not have the same car as some of the other rookie drivers, but I hope people don’t forget that he is better than them, he was and will be“.

Gabriel Bartoleto reaches the top category after become Formula 2 world champion in Abu Dhabiwhere he celebrated hugging Fernando Alonso. The 20-year-old Brazilian is clinging to this opportunity having already demonstrated his enormous potential.