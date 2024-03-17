With everything on track to achieve its 36th LaLiga title, although not yet definitive, Real Madrid will try to transfer that dominance in the domestic championship to the Champions League. Without a doubt, to reach the title they have hit the toughest spot in the quarterfinals, which is none other than the current champion, Manchester City.
Even so, the whites want to show that they have the capacity to win this tournament, after being eliminated in the semi-finals last season by Pep Guardiola's team, as well as achieving an epic victory two years ago against this team, with a comeback that has already been achieved. marked in the history of football.
Therefore, in 90min We wanted to compile some of the reasons that make Real Madrid a candidate for this 2024 Champions League:
The truth is that Carlo Ancelotti has managed to create a very compact block this season, despite the many losses that the Italian coach has had throughout the campaign. The white team has only lost one game in LaLiga, and is undefeated in the Champions League, passing first in the group counting all their games as victories. When the team plays at high intensity it is difficult to beat, and this is something that will be needed more than ever against a Manchester City that is very well worked by its coach Pep Guardiola, in addition to having world-class players.
Bellingham's emergence into the white team this season has been impressive. The offensive aspect of Ancelotti's team largely depends on both players. Therefore, that they are at their highest level will be key for that quarterfinal duel. For his part, Jude has accumulated 20 goals and 9 assists in all competitions, surprising data that no merengue fan expected, especially because his position is that of midfielder, despite the fact that he can play more for the white team. advanced. To all this he adds great maturity and a sense of leadership that make him a total player. On the other hand, Vinicius has 18 goals and 8 assists this campaign, also very notable numbers considering that he has not been available in all the games. The Brazilian is a headache for enemy defenses, and the best thing he has is that he always tries, which is why he is key to this team.
Although it may seem that this does not win games, you just have to ask Pep Guardiola and his team about what happened two seasons ago, when the citizens They were superior throughout the tie, and in the last minutes of the second leg, Real Madrid brought out their magic in this competition to come back and advance to the final, in a season that is still in the memory of Merengues fans.
